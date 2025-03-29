Left Menu

Arrest Made in Disturbing Raebareli Case

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli have arrested the main accused in a gang-rape case. The victim alleged that she was called to meet a man she knew, who, along with two friends, assaulted her after dinner. Police have charged Satish Yadav and are pursuing other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:53 IST
Arrest Made in Disturbing Raebareli Case
accused
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police have successfully arrested the principal suspect in a troubling gang-rape incident reported in Raebareli. The main accused was identified as Satish Yadav, per officials.

The situation unfolded on March 8 when the victim claimed she was invited to meet a male acquaintance, only to be led into a dire situation. Three men allegedly took her to a secluded room after dining at a restaurant where they committed the crime.

Authorities emphasized they are intensively working to apprehend the other individuals involved, while also addressing threats allegedly made to the victim by another man if she disclosed the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025