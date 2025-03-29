Arrest Made in Disturbing Raebareli Case

The Uttar Pradesh police have successfully arrested the principal suspect in a troubling gang-rape incident reported in Raebareli. The main accused was identified as Satish Yadav, per officials.

The situation unfolded on March 8 when the victim claimed she was invited to meet a male acquaintance, only to be led into a dire situation. Three men allegedly took her to a secluded room after dining at a restaurant where they committed the crime.

Authorities emphasized they are intensively working to apprehend the other individuals involved, while also addressing threats allegedly made to the victim by another man if she disclosed the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)