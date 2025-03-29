Justice Nirmal Yadav Acquitted After 17-Year-Ordeal: A Landmark Verdict
Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nirmal Yadav and four others were acquitted by a special CBI court in a 17-year old bribery case. An alleged 15 lakh bribe intended for Yadav was mistakenly delivered to another judge. Yadav expressed faith in the justice system after her acquittal.
In a significant turn of events, former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nirmal Yadav was acquitted by a special CBI court after being embroiled in a 17-year-long bribery case. The court, led by Special CBI Judge Alka Malik, cleared Yadav and four other defendants of all charges on Saturday.
The case originated in 2008 when a packet containing Rs 15 lakh was mistakenly delivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, allegedly intended as a bribe for Yadav. Despite facing false accusations, Yadav expressed relief and reiterated her faith in the judicial system, stating she had always remained committed to her ambitions despite the prolonged legal battle.
The judgment comes amid a separate controversy involving semi-burnt currency notes found at the residence of another judge, further highlighting issues of corruption within the judiciary. Yadav's acquittal marks the conclusion of a trial that saw numerous delays, ultimately affirming the verdict's legitimacy in the eyes of the defense.

