West Bengal Police Urges Vigilance to Ensure Peaceful Festivals Amid Tensions

The West Bengal Police have firmly stated that peace and amity are traditions in the state, urging citizens to report fake news and inflammatory content ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami.

According to ADG and IGP Jawed Shamim, intelligence suggests possible attempts to disrupt unity through provocative acts during the festivals. He encouraged residents to report any such attempts to the police for prompt action.

Senior officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace. Specific areas are under surveillance, with the administration ready to enforce strict measures against any breach of harmony, as reassurance of the state's dedication to upholding tranquility during significant celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)