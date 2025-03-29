West Bengal Police Urges Vigilance to Ensure Peaceful Festivals Amid Tensions
The West Bengal Police have cautioned the public against attempts to stir unrest during Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami, urging them to report any inflammatory materials. Despite intelligence inputs of potential disturbances, officials emphasize the state's tradition of peace and assure strict action against any attempt to disrupt harmony.
The West Bengal Police have firmly stated that peace and amity are traditions in the state, urging citizens to report fake news and inflammatory content ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami.
According to ADG and IGP Jawed Shamim, intelligence suggests possible attempts to disrupt unity through provocative acts during the festivals. He encouraged residents to report any such attempts to the police for prompt action.
Senior officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace. Specific areas are under surveillance, with the administration ready to enforce strict measures against any breach of harmony, as reassurance of the state's dedication to upholding tranquility during significant celebrations.
