India Launches 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

In response to a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, India has launched 'Operation Brahma', a multi-agency relief effort delivering 15 tonnes of essential supplies. Prime Minister Modi affirmed India's solidarity with Myanmar, while Indian naval and air missions are ongoing to deliver further humanitarian aid and rescue personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:57 IST
India Launches 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Earthquake-Hit Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, India has initiated 'Operation Brahma' to extend its support. On Saturday, a comprehensive Indian relief effort delivered 15 tonnes of essential materials to the affected regions.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the country's commitment to assist Myanmar by speaking with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing solidarity with the nation in crisis. Following initial aid, two more Indian Air Force aircraft are set to transport additional relief supplies.

India's proactive engagement highlights its role as a regional first responder, with naval ships scheduled to deliver massive humanitarian aid to Myanmar. The relief efforts include deploying National Disaster Response Force personnel experienced in handling similar crises, such as the Nepal earthquake in 2015 and the Turkiye quake in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

