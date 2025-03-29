India Launches 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

Amid the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, India has initiated 'Operation Brahma' to extend its support. On Saturday, a comprehensive Indian relief effort delivered 15 tonnes of essential materials to the affected regions.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the country's commitment to assist Myanmar by speaking with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing solidarity with the nation in crisis. Following initial aid, two more Indian Air Force aircraft are set to transport additional relief supplies.

India's proactive engagement highlights its role as a regional first responder, with naval ships scheduled to deliver massive humanitarian aid to Myanmar. The relief efforts include deploying National Disaster Response Force personnel experienced in handling similar crises, such as the Nepal earthquake in 2015 and the Turkiye quake in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)