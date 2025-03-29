Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Jail Term for Odisha Rape Convict

A court in Odisha sentenced Kiran Kumar Si to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl during an opera event last year. The 14-year-old victim will receive Rs 4 lakhs in compensation, and the conviction was based on witness testimonies and medical evidence.

In a landmark judgment, a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to a man found guilty of raping a young girl last year. The Fast Track Court, presided over by Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Kiran Kumar Si, aged 25.

The horrific incident occurred during an opera conducted for Ma Sitala Puja on April 9, 2024, when the 14-year-old victim, who had been attending with her family, stepped outside and was forcibly taken by the convict to a nearby secluded canal where the crime took place. He threatened her life if she revealed the attack.

However, when the crime surfaced as the girl became pregnant, her family lodged an FIR at Morada Police Station, leading to Si's arrest. The court's decision was supported by the victim's statements, corroborated by 10 witnesses and a medical report, according to special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik.

