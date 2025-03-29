Urgent Call for Paramilitary Deployment in Malda's Clash-Hit Areas

Senior Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has called for the urgent deployment of paramilitary forces, alongside police, in the clash-affected areas of Mothabari and nearby regions in West Bengal's Malda district.

The request comes after clashes between two communities led to at least 50 arrests and the situation appeared to be stabilizing. Choudhury, in a letter to the local Superintendent of Police, emphasized the need for foot patrols and route marches to ensure the maintenance of peace and harmony along specific routes.

Efforts to restore peace include meetings by senior officials and heightened security measures with state armed police and Rapid Action Force personnel already on the ground. Internet services remain suspended in affected areas as a precaution with prohibitory orders not imposed yet due to upcoming religious festivities. The Calcutta High Court has demanded an action report by April 3.

