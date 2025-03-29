Urgent Call for Paramilitary Deployment in Malda's Clash-Hit Areas
Senior Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has urged the deployment of paramilitary forces for patrolling in West Bengal's Malda district following communal clashes that led to arrests and violence. As efforts to restore peace are underway, additional security measures are being considered amid local festivities.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has called for the urgent deployment of paramilitary forces, alongside police, in the clash-affected areas of Mothabari and nearby regions in West Bengal's Malda district.
The request comes after clashes between two communities led to at least 50 arrests and the situation appeared to be stabilizing. Choudhury, in a letter to the local Superintendent of Police, emphasized the need for foot patrols and route marches to ensure the maintenance of peace and harmony along specific routes.
Efforts to restore peace include meetings by senior officials and heightened security measures with state armed police and Rapid Action Force personnel already on the ground. Internet services remain suspended in affected areas as a precaution with prohibitory orders not imposed yet due to upcoming religious festivities. The Calcutta High Court has demanded an action report by April 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Soar as Explosive Materials Found in West Bengal
Sukhdeo Bhagat Condemns Giridih Violence, Criticizes UP Government’s Response
Punjab Faces Rising Tensions Amid Temple Blast and Political Violence
Sweltering Heatwave Sweeps Across West Bengal
BJP MP Warns of Jharkhand's Future Amid Giridih Violence