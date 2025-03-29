Ceasefire Amidst Chaos: Myanmar's National Unity Government Steps Up for Earthquake Relief

In a strategic yet humanitarian gesture, Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government announced a partial ceasefire on Saturday night to facilitate earthquake relief efforts. This unilateral decision, intended to prioritize aid and rescue operations, will see a two-week halt of military offensives by its People's Defense Force, beginning Sunday.

The NUG called for cooperation with the UN and NGOs to ensure the smooth provision of aid in the affected areas. Political tensions are heightened as the ruling military has hindered essential aid efforts, a situation reminiscent of the 2004 Indonesian tsunami's role in conflict resolution but contrary to past responses in Myanmar.

With a rising death toll and damaged infrastructure, both domestic and international rescue efforts face challenges. Complicating matters further are Myanmar's ongoing civil conflict and logistical hurdles, including unusable airports and strained resources. In this critical juncture, global aid is crucial, with significant assistance arriving from China, Russia, and other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)