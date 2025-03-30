Rewarded Criminal Killed in Jharkhand Encounter
Anuj Kanaujia, a notorious criminal associated with the Mukhtar gang, was killed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. Carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, Kanaujia was shot in an encounter with a joint team of the UP STF and Jharkhand Police. The incident highlights ongoing efforts to tackle organized crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 00:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A notorious criminal identified as Anuj Kanaujia, linked with the infamous Mukhtar gang, was shot dead in Jamshedpur during a police operation, authorities confirmed.
Carrying a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head, Kanaujia found himself in a deadly confrontation with a joint task force from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
According to Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of UP STF, this decisive encounter underscores the unrelenting drive to dismantle organized crime networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement