Rewarded Criminal Killed in Jharkhand Encounter

A notorious criminal identified as Anuj Kanaujia, linked with the infamous Mukhtar gang, was shot dead in Jamshedpur during a police operation, authorities confirmed.

Carrying a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head, Kanaujia found himself in a deadly confrontation with a joint task force from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

According to Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of UP STF, this decisive encounter underscores the unrelenting drive to dismantle organized crime networks.

