Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Drones Target City

Russian drones attacked various locations in Kharkiv, Ukraine, including a military hospital and shopping centre, resulting in one death and at least 14 injuries. Local officials reported several people were trapped under rubble, highlighting Kharkiv's ongoing vulnerability to aerial assaults despite initial resilience against invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:53 IST
Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Drones Target City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a relentless assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, Russian drones targeted a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment blocks, and other vulnerable sites late on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and injuring at least 14 people, according to local officials and military sources.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff confirmed injuries among soldiers receiving treatment at the impacted medical centre. Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that an office building was also hit, and a drone strike triggered a fire, leaving one individual believed to be trapped under debris.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov of the Kharkiv region stated that 14 people were wounded in the attack. Despite Kharkiv's initial defense against Russia's February 2022 invasion, the city continues to be a frequent target of air raids as Russian forces persist in their eastern offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025