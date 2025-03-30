Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Drones Target City

In a relentless assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, Russian drones targeted a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment blocks, and other vulnerable sites late on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and injuring at least 14 people, according to local officials and military sources.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff confirmed injuries among soldiers receiving treatment at the impacted medical centre. Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that an office building was also hit, and a drone strike triggered a fire, leaving one individual believed to be trapped under debris.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov of the Kharkiv region stated that 14 people were wounded in the attack. Despite Kharkiv's initial defense against Russia's February 2022 invasion, the city continues to be a frequent target of air raids as Russian forces persist in their eastern offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)