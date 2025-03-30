Devastating Drone Strikes in Kharkiv: Lives Shattered Amidst Rubble

In a harrowing escalation of hostilities, Russian drones struck multiple locations in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, late Saturday night. The relentless assault targeted a military hospital, a shopping centre, and residential apartment blocks, leading to the death of two civilians with at least 25 others wounded.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov provided a grim update, revealing the recovery of one victim from beneath the rubble and reporting an overall injury toll of 27. The office building was among the targets, with one drone sparking a blaze.

The city of Kharkiv has remained under frequent assault since resisting capture during the initial stages of Russia's February 2022 invasion. Despite shifting focus to broader eastern Ukraine, Russian forces continue their aerial attacks on the city, striking fear into the hearts of its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)