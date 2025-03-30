Left Menu

Devastating Drone Strikes in Kharkiv: Lives Shattered Amidst Rubble

Russian drone attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, targeted a military hospital, shopping center, and more, killing two and injuring at least 25. The city's mayor confirmed the casualties and detailed the destruction. Despite previous resistance, Kharkiv remains a frequent target of Russian air attacks.

Updated: 30-03-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 03:47 IST
In a harrowing escalation of hostilities, Russian drones struck multiple locations in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, late Saturday night. The relentless assault targeted a military hospital, a shopping centre, and residential apartment blocks, leading to the death of two civilians with at least 25 others wounded.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov provided a grim update, revealing the recovery of one victim from beneath the rubble and reporting an overall injury toll of 27. The office building was among the targets, with one drone sparking a blaze.

The city of Kharkiv has remained under frequent assault since resisting capture during the initial stages of Russia's February 2022 invasion. Despite shifting focus to broader eastern Ukraine, Russian forces continue their aerial attacks on the city, striking fear into the hearts of its residents.

