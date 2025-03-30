Clash Response: Security Forces Urged in Mothabari
Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has called for the immediate deployment of paramilitary forces in Malda district, West Bengal, following violent clashes. The violence erupted after a religious procession, leading to multiple arrests. Internet services were suspended, and security forces were increased to restore peace.
In the wake of violent clashes in West Bengal's Malda district, Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has urged for the urgent deployment of paramilitary forces alongside police in Mothabari.
A senior police official confirmed the arrest of at least 50 people connected to the communal clashes that erupted following a religious procession.
Choudhury's letter to Superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav requested enhanced security measures, including patrols along key routes to restore peace. Increased security presence, including additional officers and suspended internet services, aims to stabilize the region.
