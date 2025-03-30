Naxalite Surrenders Soar: CRPF's Strategy in Chhattisgarh

Naxalite surrenders in Chhattisgarh have surged in the first quarter of 2025, more than doubling compared to the same period in the previous year. This development comes as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) intensifies efforts, leveraging its intelligence wing, to encourage Naxalite cadres to abandon their struggle and integrate into mainstream society.

The CRPF's strategy involves identifying members of the 'Jan militia' and Revolutionary People's Committees, persuading them to embrace mainstream ideals. The intelligence operations also engage with local communities, urging them to assist in reducing the influence of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as per the Union government's goal to eradicate it by March 2026.

A recent report accessed by PTI highlights that 280 individuals surrendered in early 2025, a significant increase from 124 during the same timeframe in 2024. This success is attributed to the CRPF's targeted operations and persistent efforts, as evidenced by the recent surrender of 15 Maoists in Dantewada district, further underscoring the impact of the CRPF's multi-faceted approach to countering Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)