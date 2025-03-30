Left Menu

Naxalite Surrenders Soar: CRPF's Strategy in Chhattisgarh

In the first quarter of 2025, Naxalite surrenders in Chhattisgarh have more than doubled compared to the same period last year. The CRPF's intelligence wing plays a pivotal role in this increase, as part of a strategy to reduce violence and integrate cadres into mainstream society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:25 IST
Naxalite Surrenders Soar: CRPF's Strategy in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Naxalite surrenders in Chhattisgarh have surged in the first quarter of 2025, more than doubling compared to the same period in the previous year. This development comes as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) intensifies efforts, leveraging its intelligence wing, to encourage Naxalite cadres to abandon their struggle and integrate into mainstream society.

The CRPF's strategy involves identifying members of the 'Jan militia' and Revolutionary People's Committees, persuading them to embrace mainstream ideals. The intelligence operations also engage with local communities, urging them to assist in reducing the influence of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as per the Union government's goal to eradicate it by March 2026.

A recent report accessed by PTI highlights that 280 individuals surrendered in early 2025, a significant increase from 124 during the same timeframe in 2024. This success is attributed to the CRPF's targeted operations and persistent efforts, as evidenced by the recent surrender of 15 Maoists in Dantewada district, further underscoring the impact of the CRPF's multi-faceted approach to countering Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025