Taliban's Stance Against Western Democracy and Laws

In a recent statement, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada asserted that Western democracy has no place in Afghanistan as long as sharia law is in effect. During a sermon for Eid Al-Fitr in Kandahar's Eidgah Mosque, he emphasized the significance of Islamic laws over those originating from the West.

Akhundzada's remarks, released via audio by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, come amid increased international isolation due to the regime's strict interpretation of sharia. This has led to severe restrictions on women and girls, barring them from education and many public domains.

The Taliban's internal power dynamics reveal some dissent as certain officials advocate for more international dialogue and less stringent policies. Meanwhile, engagement with the US continues, primarily focusing on prisoner exchanges.

