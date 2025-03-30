Left Menu

Taliban's Stance Against Western Democracy and Laws

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada declared that Western laws are unnecessary in Afghanistan and affirmed that sharia laws override democracy. He highlighted Islamic laws' importance during Eid Al-Fitr in Kandahar, while criticizing the West. Despite some Taliban officials desiring international engagement, Akhundzada's leadership remains dominant.

In a recent statement, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada asserted that Western democracy has no place in Afghanistan as long as sharia law is in effect. During a sermon for Eid Al-Fitr in Kandahar's Eidgah Mosque, he emphasized the significance of Islamic laws over those originating from the West.

Akhundzada's remarks, released via audio by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, come amid increased international isolation due to the regime's strict interpretation of sharia. This has led to severe restrictions on women and girls, barring them from education and many public domains.

The Taliban's internal power dynamics reveal some dissent as certain officials advocate for more international dialogue and less stringent policies. Meanwhile, engagement with the US continues, primarily focusing on prisoner exchanges.

