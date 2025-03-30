Left Menu

Pro-Monarchy Protest Leads to Arrests and Leadership Changes

Amid a pro-monarchy protest, nine individuals were arrested for looting a departmental store in Kathmandu, including an Indian national, Ravi Ranjan Kumar. The instigators looted beverages and other items. Legal actions are underway, and leadership changes occurred within the Monarchy Reinstatement Movement Committee.

Nine individuals, including Ravi Ranjan Kumar from Bihar, India, were apprehended for looting a departmental store during pro-monarchy protests in Kathmandu. The items stolen included alcoholic beverages and make-up.

The Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office confirmed that necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in the looting.

In related developments, Jagman Gurung was appointed as the acting chief of the Monarchy Reinstatement Movement Committee, following the house arrest of the previous commander Navaraj Subedi after the violent demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

