Sugar Millers in Dera Ismail Khan Face Extortion Threats from TTP

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is allegedly extracting money from sugar millers in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Millers face threats of armed attacks if they don't comply, prompting the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association to seek urgent intervention from officials to ensure workers' safety and restore law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:09 IST
  Country:
  • Pakistan

In a troubling development, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is accused of extorting sugar millers in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with deadly threats, according to local officials.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone has sounded the alarm, sending formal letters to key provincial figures, including Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, to address the brewing crisis. The missives reveal that constant threats are being issued by the terrorist group demanding financial compliance from the millers.

The grave nature of the threat, particularly in the Ramak area, has triggered an urgent plea from the association. The TTP has warned of potential armed retaliation against factories and forcefully demanded 'tax payments' to the militants, instead of state authorities.

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association's Chairman has called attention to the severe anxiety faced by local workers. An appeal has been made to authorities for rapid intervention to secure worker safety and restore peace in Ramak, acknowledging the threats made by the dangerous militant faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

