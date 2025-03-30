Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Smuggling Ring

The Punjab Police dismantled a trans-border narco-smuggling network, arresting two individuals and seizing six kilograms of heroin. The operation revealed connections to Pakistan-based smugglers delivering drugs via drones. Further investigations aim to dismantle the entire network, with more arrests anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:38 IST
The Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a significant trans-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of six kilograms of heroin.

According to initial investigations, the drug consignment originated from Pakistan, facilitated by smugglers using drone technology. Police are probing links to suppliers.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the commitment to eradicating drug cartels in Punjab, with further investigations underway to uncover more connections and make additional arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

