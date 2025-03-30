Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Smuggling Ring

The Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a significant trans-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of six kilograms of heroin.

According to initial investigations, the drug consignment originated from Pakistan, facilitated by smugglers using drone technology. Police are probing links to suppliers.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the commitment to eradicating drug cartels in Punjab, with further investigations underway to uncover more connections and make additional arrests.

