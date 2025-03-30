Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Smuggling Ring
The Punjab Police dismantled a trans-border narco-smuggling network, arresting two individuals and seizing six kilograms of heroin. The operation revealed connections to Pakistan-based smugglers delivering drugs via drones. Further investigations aim to dismantle the entire network, with more arrests anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a significant trans-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of six kilograms of heroin.
According to initial investigations, the drug consignment originated from Pakistan, facilitated by smugglers using drone technology. Police are probing links to suppliers.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the commitment to eradicating drug cartels in Punjab, with further investigations underway to uncover more connections and make additional arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- police
- drug smuggling
- heroin
- arrests
- Pakistan
- smugglers
- drones
- Tarn Taran
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's New Captain Faces Challenging Debut as New Zealand Secures Victory
Kiwis Dominate Pakistan in T20I Opener with Devastating Bowling Display
New Zealand's Dominant Bowling Overpowers New-Look Pakistan in T20I Clash
Pakistani Forces Clash with Militants in Northwest, Resulting in Casualties
Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja