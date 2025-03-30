Left Menu

Protest in Mumbra: Uniting for Palestine Under Scrutiny

In Mumbra, Thane district, police registered a case against individuals taking part in an unauthorized march under the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) banner supporting Palestine's unity. Ten of the 35 protesters have been identified and are facing legal actions for disobedience and wrongful restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:06 IST
Protest in Mumbra: Uniting for Palestine Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mumbra, Thane district, have registered a case and initiated investigations after a group conducted an unauthorized march for Palestine's unity under the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) banner. This was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

According to a Mumbra police representative, 10 out of the 35 participants in the March 28 rally have been identified. They face charges under India's section 223 and 126(2) and the Mumbai Police Act.

The march, which included flag-waving and a prayer session, took place in front of a mosque in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra. The police have cited the gathering as disobedient and disruptive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025