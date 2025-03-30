Protest in Mumbra: Uniting for Palestine Under Scrutiny

Authorities in Mumbra, Thane district, have registered a case and initiated investigations after a group conducted an unauthorized march for Palestine's unity under the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) banner. This was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

According to a Mumbra police representative, 10 out of the 35 participants in the March 28 rally have been identified. They face charges under India's section 223 and 126(2) and the Mumbai Police Act.

The march, which included flag-waving and a prayer session, took place in front of a mosque in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra. The police have cited the gathering as disobedient and disruptive.

(With inputs from agencies.)