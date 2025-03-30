NIA Crackdown: 'Dunki' Route Human Trafficker Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday apprehended Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie, a prime suspect in a case involving the illegal migration of individuals to the United States through the infamous 'dunki' route.

The 'dunki' route, a method utilized by human trafficking networks, illegally transports individuals to countries such as the US without proper documentation. It is characterized by dangerous journeys orchestrated by these syndicates.

Goldie, a resident of Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, allegedly received Rs 45 lakh from a Punjab resident for facilitating illegal immigration. The victim was deported back to India, leading to a complaint that prompted the case to be transferred from the Punjab Police to the NIA.

