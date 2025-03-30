NIA Crackdown: 'Dunki' Route Human Trafficker Arrested
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie for allegedly sending a man to the US via the illegal 'dunki' route. This notorious pathway, facilitated by human trafficking syndicates, involves risky journeys without documentation. Goldie charged Rs 45 lakh for the illegal immigration.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday apprehended Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie, a prime suspect in a case involving the illegal migration of individuals to the United States through the infamous 'dunki' route.
The 'dunki' route, a method utilized by human trafficking networks, illegally transports individuals to countries such as the US without proper documentation. It is characterized by dangerous journeys orchestrated by these syndicates.
Goldie, a resident of Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, allegedly received Rs 45 lakh from a Punjab resident for facilitating illegal immigration. The victim was deported back to India, leading to a complaint that prompted the case to be transferred from the Punjab Police to the NIA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations
Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Controversial Deportation Move
Bangladeshi National Arrested in Delhi for Illegal Stay, Deportation Process Initiated
U.S. Deportation of Venezuelan Gang Members Sparks Controversy