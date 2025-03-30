Controversial Interim Bail Sparks Concerns: Asaram's Release Raises Fear of Retaliation

Controversial godman Asaram, currently serving a life sentence for rape, has once again stirred public debate after being granted interim bail on medical grounds. The Gujarat High Court extended his bail for another three months, citing his need for ayurvedic treatment.

The decision has heightened concerns for the rape survivor's family, who now fear retaliation. They have expressed frustration over Asaram's repeated bail approvals, suspecting manipulation within the legal system. The family claims they were let down by their own lawyer during critical formalities.

Authorities have intensified security around the survivor's household, deploying guards and surveillance following these developments. Despite staunch denials from the survivor's lawyer, allegations of negligence persist, reflecting broader skepticism surrounding the handling of Asaram's judicial process.

