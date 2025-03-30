Left Menu

Controversial Interim Bail Sparks Concerns: Asaram's Release Raises Fear of Retaliation

Controversial self-proclaimed godman Asaram, serving life for rape, received a fresh interim bail on medical grounds, sparking fear in the survivor's family. Despite legal setbacks, Asaram's repeated bails have raised safety concerns, leading to heightened security measures. Allegations against the survivor's lawyer further complicate this high-profile case.

Updated: 30-03-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:44 IST
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

Controversial godman Asaram, currently serving a life sentence for rape, has once again stirred public debate after being granted interim bail on medical grounds. The Gujarat High Court extended his bail for another three months, citing his need for ayurvedic treatment.

The decision has heightened concerns for the rape survivor's family, who now fear retaliation. They have expressed frustration over Asaram's repeated bail approvals, suspecting manipulation within the legal system. The family claims they were let down by their own lawyer during critical formalities.

Authorities have intensified security around the survivor's household, deploying guards and surveillance following these developments. Despite staunch denials from the survivor's lawyer, allegations of negligence persist, reflecting broader skepticism surrounding the handling of Asaram's judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

