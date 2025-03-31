Massive Haul: Police Uncover Illicit Liquor Network Using Gas Tankers

In a significant bust, law enforcement officials have uncovered a sprawling smuggling network, seizing 898 crates of illegal foreign liquor hidden within a commercial gas tanker. Authorities revealed on Sunday that the intercepted haul included 80,006.4 litres contained in 10,776 bottles, valued approximately at Rs 1.10 crore.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi disclosed that the operation was set in motion when an informant alerted police late Saturday night about suspicious activity involving an Indane gas tanker. Acting on this tip, police successfully intercepted the tanker and discovered a massive cache of illicit liquor.

During the investigation, the tanker driver, identified as Jagmal Singh from Rajasthan's Balotra district, presented a tax invoice from the Indian Oil Corporation's Jalandhar terminal. However, the invoice was merely a cover for transporting the liquor, destined for Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi. Singh has been arrested, with further investigations underway to dismantle this clandestine operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)