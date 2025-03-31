Left Menu

Massive Haul: Police Uncover Illicit Liquor Network Using Gas Tankers

Police in a village have uncovered 898 crates of illegal foreign liquor from a commercial gas tanker, revealing a complex smuggling operation. Worth about Rs 1.10 crore, the liquor was hidden under gas transport invoices. The driver, Jagmal Singh, has been arrested, and further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 31-03-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, law enforcement officials have uncovered a sprawling smuggling network, seizing 898 crates of illegal foreign liquor hidden within a commercial gas tanker. Authorities revealed on Sunday that the intercepted haul included 80,006.4 litres contained in 10,776 bottles, valued approximately at Rs 1.10 crore.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi disclosed that the operation was set in motion when an informant alerted police late Saturday night about suspicious activity involving an Indane gas tanker. Acting on this tip, police successfully intercepted the tanker and discovered a massive cache of illicit liquor.

During the investigation, the tanker driver, identified as Jagmal Singh from Rajasthan's Balotra district, presented a tax invoice from the Indian Oil Corporation's Jalandhar terminal. However, the invoice was merely a cover for transporting the liquor, destined for Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi. Singh has been arrested, with further investigations underway to dismantle this clandestine operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

