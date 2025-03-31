Moscow and Washington: A Collaborative Venture on Rare Earth Metals
Moscow and Washington have embarked on discussions concerning joint projects involving rare earth metals in Russia. This collaboration, reported by the state RIA news agency, includes Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Dmitriev was appointed by President Vladimir Putin as a special envoy for economic cooperation in February.
These talks are spearheaded by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who was appointed by President Vladimir Putin as a special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation.
Dmitriev is known as one of the most U.S.-savvy individuals in Russia's elite circles, and his involvement hints at the strategic importance of these talks for both nations.
