Left Menu

Moscow and Washington: A Collaborative Venture on Rare Earth Metals

Moscow and Washington have embarked on discussions concerning joint projects involving rare earth metals in Russia. This collaboration, reported by the state RIA news agency, includes Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Dmitriev was appointed by President Vladimir Putin as a special envoy for economic cooperation in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 03:09 IST
Moscow and Washington: A Collaborative Venture on Rare Earth Metals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow and Washington are engaging in discussions that may lead to joint projects focusing on rare earth metals in Russia, according to a report from the state RIA news agency.

These talks are spearheaded by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who was appointed by President Vladimir Putin as a special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation.

Dmitriev is known as one of the most U.S.-savvy individuals in Russia's elite circles, and his involvement hints at the strategic importance of these talks for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025