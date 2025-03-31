Moscow and Washington: A Collaborative Venture on Rare Earth Metals

Moscow and Washington are engaging in discussions that may lead to joint projects focusing on rare earth metals in Russia, according to a report from the state RIA news agency.

These talks are spearheaded by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who was appointed by President Vladimir Putin as a special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation.

Dmitriev is known as one of the most U.S.-savvy individuals in Russia's elite circles, and his involvement hints at the strategic importance of these talks for both nations.

