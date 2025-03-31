Panama's Ex-Leader Evades Interpol Red Alert

In a significant development, Panama's police have declined a judiciary request to seek an Interpol red notice against former President Ricardo Martinelli, citing international protections for refugees and asylum seekers.

Martinelli, who governed Panama from 2009 to 2014, currently resides within Nicaragua's embassy in Panama City following allegations of money laundering. Nicaragua has granted him asylum, and the Panamanian government has approved safe passage for his travel.

Authorities underscore that Interpol's regulations from 2014, reinforced in 2017, stipulate that refugees and asylum seekers are shielded from red alerts. Therefore, Martinelli's red alert request does not meet the organization's criteria, a fact confirmed by a Martinelli spokesperson on social media.

