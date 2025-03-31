Myanmar Earthquake Catastrophe: Toll Rises Amidst Rescue Challenges

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has surged to over 1,700, according to the country's military-led government on Monday. This comes as more bodies were recovered from the debris left by the powerful quake.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a government spokesperson, revealed that an additional 3,400 people sustained injuries and more than 300 are currently unaccounted for. Previously, military reports indicated 1,644 fatalities, though updated figures now highlight the extensive damage caused by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck at midday Friday.

The quake wrought havoc, particularly among Myanmar's Muslim minority who were engaged in Friday prayers during Ramzan. Approximately 700 worshippers perished when several mosques were destroyed. Tun Kyi, from the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network, confirmed that 60 mosques suffered damage. Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts are hindered by communication outages and scarce resources, as authorities scramble to address the catastrophe extending into neighboring Thailand, where the quake claimed additional lives.

