Tragic Family Feud: Father Stabbed by Sons over Dispute
A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his two sons and a neighbor in northeast Delhi. The incident occurred following a minor dispute, leading to the arrest of the neighbor and a minor. The victim's sons remain at large as murder charges are pursued.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi when a 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a family dispute. The victim, Raheesuddin, was attacked by his sons, Mehmood and Zubaid, along with his neighbor Rafeeq and a minor on Sunday afternoon.
The altercation took place at approximately 1:35 PM in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur area. Despite being rushed to GTB Hospital, Raheesuddin succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested Rafeeq (46) and apprehended the minor, while the two sons fled the scene.
Initially charged with attempt to murder and joint liability under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, murder charges have now been added following Raheesuddin's death. Law enforcement is actively searching for the absconding sons and the weapon used in the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounds Gruesome Double Murder in Karnataka Village
Holi Chaos: Murder Cases in Bhubaneswar Spark Political Outcry
Murder by the Tracks: Tragic Unfolding of a Missing Man's Case
Bhubaneswar Holi Celebrations Turn Deadly: Five Arrested in Twin Murders
Justice Delayed: RG Kar Victim's Family Calls for Scrutiny in Rape and Murder Case