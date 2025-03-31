Tragic Family Feud: Father Stabbed by Sons over Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi when a 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a family dispute. The victim, Raheesuddin, was attacked by his sons, Mehmood and Zubaid, along with his neighbor Rafeeq and a minor on Sunday afternoon.

The altercation took place at approximately 1:35 PM in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur area. Despite being rushed to GTB Hospital, Raheesuddin succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested Rafeeq (46) and apprehended the minor, while the two sons fled the scene.

Initially charged with attempt to murder and joint liability under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, murder charges have now been added following Raheesuddin's death. Law enforcement is actively searching for the absconding sons and the weapon used in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)