Tragic Family Feud: Father Stabbed by Sons over Dispute

A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his two sons and a neighbor in northeast Delhi. The incident occurred following a minor dispute, leading to the arrest of the neighbor and a minor. The victim's sons remain at large as murder charges are pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:47 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi when a 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a family dispute. The victim, Raheesuddin, was attacked by his sons, Mehmood and Zubaid, along with his neighbor Rafeeq and a minor on Sunday afternoon.

The altercation took place at approximately 1:35 PM in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur area. Despite being rushed to GTB Hospital, Raheesuddin succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested Rafeeq (46) and apprehended the minor, while the two sons fled the scene.

Initially charged with attempt to murder and joint liability under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, murder charges have now been added following Raheesuddin's death. Law enforcement is actively searching for the absconding sons and the weapon used in the attack.

