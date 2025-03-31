Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Iran's Defiant Stand Against Trump's Nuclear Deal Threats

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of strong retaliation if the U.S. acts on Trump's bombing threats. Iran refused direct talks but reiterated its commitment to indirect discussions. Tehran blames the West for domestic unrest and stands firm against U.S. nuclear deal demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:43 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning to the United States, stating that any action on President Donald Trump's threat to bomb Iran would be met with significant retaliation. This bold statement comes in response to Trump's repeated insistence that Iran must negotiate a new nuclear deal with Washington.

On Sunday, Trump reiterated his position, emphasizing that Iran had a two-month deadline to engage in talks as detailed in his letter to Iranian leadership. This prompted Tehran to summon the Swiss ambassador, who represents U.S. interests, underscoring Iran's resolve to respond decisively to perceived threats.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei criticized Trump's open threat as a gross violation of international peace, warning that violence would only escalate tensions. In a defiant move, Iranian officials have committed to indirect talks, reflecting a continued resistance to direct negotiations despite escalating pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

