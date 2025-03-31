Starmer's Global Call to Combat Illegal Migration

On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged nations to unite their resources to tackle illegal migration from regions like North Africa and the Middle East to the UK. This call to action was made during a gathering of over 40 countries and organizations, including representatives from the US, France, and Vietnam, aimed at curbing the people-smuggling trade.

Starmer, continuing the efforts of his predecessors, emphasized cracking down on illegal immigration to ease the pressure on Britain's resources such as healthcare and housing. "This vile business exploits institutional weaknesses, sets nations against one another, and takes advantage of our political fragmentation," he addressed at the Organised Immigration Crime summit.

The summit also highlighted the growing problem with more than 36,800 people crossing into the UK in 2024, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. Despite abandoning the deportation policy to Rwanda, Starmer's approach focuses on dismantling human trafficking networks through collaboration, intelligence sharing, and upstream intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)