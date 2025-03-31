New Rebel Movement in Eastern Congo: A Looming Security Threat

A convicted war criminal, Thomas Lubanga, has announced the formation of a new rebel movement aimed at overthrowing the government in the Ituri province, eastern Congo. This development raises fresh security concerns in the already volatile region.

The Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR), led by Lubanga, coincides with Congo's ongoing battle against the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. Lubanga, an Ituri native, was previously convicted by the International Criminal Court for recruiting child soldiers and was sentenced to 14 years in prison, released in 2020, and later involved in peace efforts.

Despite his earlier peace role, Lubanga now operates out of Uganda. He attributes his past kidnapping to government actions and currently leads a politically and militarily inclined movement that allegedly commands armed men across three Ituri regions. His claims come amid ongoing U.N. accusations of him backing militia activities, highlighting the unrest and humanitarian toll in Ituri.

