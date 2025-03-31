Left Menu

Custodial Death Sparks Tensions in Tarwa: Protests Erupt After Dalit Youth's Demise

A 20-year-old Dalit youth, Sunny Kumar, allegedly died by suicide while in police custody, sparking protests in Tarwa. Authorities claim it was suicide, but family and locals allege foul play. Heavy police deployment was called, and a magisterial inquiry is underway to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:52 IST
Custodial Death Sparks Tensions in Tarwa: Protests Erupt After Dalit Youth's Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death of 20-year-old Dalit youth Sunny Kumar in custody at Tarwa police station has ignited fierce protests by his family and locals. The unrest escalated when protestors vandalized a police car and blocked roads, leading to heavy police deployment to maintain order.

Kumar, detained for a sexual harassment complaint, was found hanging in the station's bathroom. While police suggest he committed suicide, his family and local leaders claim he was murdered, prompting demands for justice and accountability.

In response to the incident, senior police officers have been suspended and an investigation launched. The post-mortem, conducted under tight security, showed no injury marks, but authorities continue to scrutinize all leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025