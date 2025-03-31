Custodial Death Sparks Tensions in Tarwa: Protests Erupt After Dalit Youth's Demise

The death of 20-year-old Dalit youth Sunny Kumar in custody at Tarwa police station has ignited fierce protests by his family and locals. The unrest escalated when protestors vandalized a police car and blocked roads, leading to heavy police deployment to maintain order.

Kumar, detained for a sexual harassment complaint, was found hanging in the station's bathroom. While police suggest he committed suicide, his family and local leaders claim he was murdered, prompting demands for justice and accountability.

In response to the incident, senior police officers have been suspended and an investigation launched. The post-mortem, conducted under tight security, showed no injury marks, but authorities continue to scrutinize all leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)