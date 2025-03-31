Left Menu

Illegal Meat Trade Uncovered in Sohna: Arrests Made

A couple, two delivery agents, and a butcher were arrested in Sohna for allegedly selling banned meat online. Over 30 kg of meat was seized, leading to judicial custody or remand for some suspects. The meat's origin is being confirmed through lab testing while the investigation continues.

Gurugram | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:04 IST
  • India

A married couple, two delivery executives, and a butcher were apprehended by police on suspicion of selling banned meat online from a housing society near Sohna.

Police discovered over 30 kg of meat following an FIR registration at Bhondsi Police Station. The case has led to three individuals being placed in judicial custody, while the butcher remains on police remand. One suspect was granted bail.

Authorities have dispatched the meat for laboratory testing to identify its source species. The investigation began when two delivery agents arrived at Global Heights Society near Sohna, drawing suspicion with meat-filled sacks. The operation is suspected to have origins in Nuh and involved delivery personnel disguised as Swiggy employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

