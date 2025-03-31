Grisly Discovery: Body Parts Found in Bharuch Drainage
Body parts, including a head, leg, and hands, were discovered in an open drainage line in Bharuch's industrial area, prompting a police investigation. Officers are working to identify the victim and the suspects behind the murder, with a postmortem and further search efforts underway.
In a chilling discovery, the head and other body parts of a man were found in an open drainage line in the Bholav industrial area of Bharuch town.
The parts were found over three consecutive days, complicating the police department's efforts to identify the victim and unravel the murder mystery.
A dedicated search operation has been expanded in the vicinity to locate all remaining body parts. Meanwhile, police have dispatched the identified parts for a postmortem examination, following multiple investigation leads.
