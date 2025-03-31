Court Acquits 12 Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots Murder Case

A court in northeast Delhi has acquitted 12 men accused of murdering two individuals during the violent riots of 2020, citing insufficient evidence to link them to the crimes. The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, who highlighted the inadequacy of WhatsApp chats as substantive evidence.

The court was addressing two cases filed by the Gokalpuri police that pointed fingers at the accused based on their alleged WhatsApp confessions. However, the judge asserted that these digital exchanges could not serve as primary evidence, noting their potential to exaggerate personal bravado.

The chargesheets detailed the deaths of victims Aamin and Bhure Ali, whose bodies were discovered in drains post-riots. Despite establishing murder, the defense successfully argued gaps in proving time, place, and mob assembly. Consequently, the court cleared all accused, citing unsubstantiated allegations by the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)