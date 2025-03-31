Left Menu

Shocking Assault in Nagarkurnool: Woman Allegedly Raped, Relative Tied to Tree

In Nagarkurnool district, a woman was allegedly raped by unidentified individuals. Her relative, who tried to assist her, was tied to a tree. The incident occurred in Urkondapeta village during a temple visit. A case has been registered against six suspects as the police continue the investigation.

An appalling incident unfolded in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, where a woman was reportedly raped by unidentified persons. Authorities revealed that the woman, alongside her relative, had visited Urkondapeta village for a temple visit when the attack occurred.

According to the police, the crime took place when the woman went to attend nature's call. She was forcibly taken to a secluded area near the temple and allegedly raped in the bushes during the night. Her relative, attempting to save her, was beaten and tied to a tree by the assailants.

The victim has since filed a complaint, leading to a case being registered against six individuals. Urkonda police have stated that the investigation is ongoing as they work to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

