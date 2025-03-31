Shocking Assault in Nagarkurnool: Woman Allegedly Raped, Relative Tied to Tree

An appalling incident unfolded in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, where a woman was reportedly raped by unidentified persons. Authorities revealed that the woman, alongside her relative, had visited Urkondapeta village for a temple visit when the attack occurred.

According to the police, the crime took place when the woman went to attend nature's call. She was forcibly taken to a secluded area near the temple and allegedly raped in the bushes during the night. Her relative, attempting to save her, was beaten and tied to a tree by the assailants.

The victim has since filed a complaint, leading to a case being registered against six individuals. Urkonda police have stated that the investigation is ongoing as they work to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)