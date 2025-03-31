Faridabad Police Crack Down on Credit Card Scam Duo

Faridabad Police have apprehended two individuals suspected of defrauding a man by claiming they could help redeem his credit card points, a law enforcement official announced on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Pankaj and Sonu from Delhi's Sangam Vihar, were presented before a city court and subsequently placed in judicial custody. This follows a complaint by a resident of Ballabgarh's Bhatia Colony, who was deceived by a caller pretending to be an official from the State Bank of India (SBI).

After sending a seemingly official ID via WhatsApp, the fraudster instructed the victim to download a fake SBI app, leading to a loss of Rs 1,53,332 from the victim's bank account. The cyber police registered an FIR and swiftly detained the accused. The duo allegedly supplied SIM cards to cybercriminals, using the proceeds to support their drug addiction, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)