Left Menu

Faridabad Police Crack Down on Credit Card Scam Duo

Faridabad Police arrested Pankaj and Sonu for duping a man by posing as SBI officials to redeem credit card points. They sent fake IDs, instructed app downloads, and consequently siphoned off Rs 1,53,332. Addicts driven by drug needs, they peddled fake SIMs for cyber fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:25 IST
Faridabad Police Crack Down on Credit Card Scam Duo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad Police have apprehended two individuals suspected of defrauding a man by claiming they could help redeem his credit card points, a law enforcement official announced on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Pankaj and Sonu from Delhi's Sangam Vihar, were presented before a city court and subsequently placed in judicial custody. This follows a complaint by a resident of Ballabgarh's Bhatia Colony, who was deceived by a caller pretending to be an official from the State Bank of India (SBI).

After sending a seemingly official ID via WhatsApp, the fraudster instructed the victim to download a fake SBI app, leading to a loss of Rs 1,53,332 from the victim's bank account. The cyber police registered an FIR and swiftly detained the accused. The duo allegedly supplied SIM cards to cybercriminals, using the proceeds to support their drug addiction, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025