Tension in Baran: 14 Booked for Pro-Palestine Chants
Fourteen individuals have been charged for allegedly chanting pro-Palestine slogans and displaying the Palestinian flag during an Eid-ul-Fitr event in Baran city. The police intervened after authorities boycotted the event and urged the crowd to stop, citing incitement of religious sentiments.
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered by authorities in Baran against 14 individuals accused of raising pro-Palestine slogans during an Eid-ul-Fitr procession on Monday. The group allegedly waved the Palestinian flag as well, prompting police action.
Officials who were present at the Eidgah for the celebration reportedly chose to boycott the event when attempts to stop the flag-waving and slogan-chanting activities failed. Participants, however, continued to march towards the Anjuman Committee office on Mangrole Road, according to the police.
Authorities have identified the individuals involved, charging them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly inciting religious sentiments, confirmed Circle Inspector Yogesh Choudhary. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Introduces First Merit-Based SHO Exam
Kolkata Police STF Arrests Man with Illegal Firearms at Sealdah Station
Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
Fugitive Sri Lankan Police Chief Loses Appeal Against Arrest Warrant
Rising Tensions as Bihar Police Face Targeted Attacks