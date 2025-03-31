Javier Cuellar: Colombia's Economic Stabilizer

In response to Colombia's economic uncertainties, Javier Cuellar takes up the mantle as the new Public Credit director, intending to bolster market confidence as outlined on Monday.

Cuellar's appointment follows the recent fiscal turmoil and the finance minister's replacement, adding layers to his daunting task ahead.

With a strong background as former president of the National Guarantee Fund, Cuellar brings valuable experience to his new role in navigating Colombia's economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)