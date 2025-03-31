Left Menu

Javier Cuellar: Colombia's Economic Stabilizer

Javier Cuellar, recently appointed as Colombia's new Public Credit director, aims to restore market confidence. His leadership comes amid uncertainties from a hazy fiscal outlook and the replacement of the finance minister. Previously, Cuellar led the National Guarantee Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:34 IST
  • Colombia

In response to Colombia's economic uncertainties, Javier Cuellar takes up the mantle as the new Public Credit director, intending to bolster market confidence as outlined on Monday.

Cuellar's appointment follows the recent fiscal turmoil and the finance minister's replacement, adding layers to his daunting task ahead.

With a strong background as former president of the National Guarantee Fund, Cuellar brings valuable experience to his new role in navigating Colombia's economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

