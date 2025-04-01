Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Seven Lives in West Bengal

A catastrophic gas cylinder explosion occurred on Monday night in Pathar Pratima, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, claiming seven lives, including four children and two women. Authorities suspect the presence of firecrackers intensified the blaze, leading to such a tragic outcome.

The explosion took place around 9 pm in Dholahat village. Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao confirmed that all bodies had been recovered, and one injured woman is now receiving medical treatment at the hospital. The victims are believed to belong to the same family.

Police investigations suggest that two gas cylinders were involved, and efforts are underway to ascertain if firecrackers were being manufactured on-site. The situation is now contained, and the area has been secured as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)