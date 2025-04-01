Left Menu

Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Seven Lives in West Bengal

A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Pathar Pratima, West Bengal, killed seven people, including four children and two women. Police suspect firecrackers exacerbated the fire, leading to a devastating blaze. A woman survived with injuries. An investigation is presently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:22 IST
Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Seven Lives in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic gas cylinder explosion occurred on Monday night in Pathar Pratima, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, claiming seven lives, including four children and two women. Authorities suspect the presence of firecrackers intensified the blaze, leading to such a tragic outcome.

The explosion took place around 9 pm in Dholahat village. Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao confirmed that all bodies had been recovered, and one injured woman is now receiving medical treatment at the hospital. The victims are believed to belong to the same family.

Police investigations suggest that two gas cylinders were involved, and efforts are underway to ascertain if firecrackers were being manufactured on-site. The situation is now contained, and the area has been secured as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025