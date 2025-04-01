Delhi Insurance Scam: Faked Death for Rs 2 Crore
A man in Delhi's Najafgarh area staged his son's death to claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout. Police found discrepancies in the case and arrested the father, a lawyer, and a doctor involved. CCTV footage revealed the staged accident, leading to fraud and conspiracy charges.
In a shocking incident, a man in Delhi's Najafgarh area has been arrested for faking his son's death to claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout, officials confirmed on Monday.
What initially appeared as a tragic accident quickly unravelled when police found discrepancies, including staged CCTV footage showing the son and another individual orchestrating the incident.
The father, along with a lawyer and a doctor, was arrested on charges of fraud and conspiracy, as investigations continue with the retrieval of call detail records of the accused involved.
