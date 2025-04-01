Left Menu

Delhi Insurance Scam: Faked Death for Rs 2 Crore

A man in Delhi's Najafgarh area staged his son's death to claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout. Police found discrepancies in the case and arrested the father, a lawyer, and a doctor involved. CCTV footage revealed the staged accident, leading to fraud and conspiracy charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:57 IST
Delhi Insurance Scam: Faked Death for Rs 2 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man in Delhi's Najafgarh area has been arrested for faking his son's death to claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout, officials confirmed on Monday.

What initially appeared as a tragic accident quickly unravelled when police found discrepancies, including staged CCTV footage showing the son and another individual orchestrating the incident.

The father, along with a lawyer and a doctor, was arrested on charges of fraud and conspiracy, as investigations continue with the retrieval of call detail records of the accused involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025