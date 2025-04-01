Left Menu

Gender Neutral Fitness Standards: A New Military Directive

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mandates gender-neutral fitness standards for all combat jobs in the military. His directive stresses stringent physical requirements based solely on operational demands, challenging each military branch to evaluate and redefine their combat arms roles. The order also calls for a review of entry-level assessments.

Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark directive, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered that fitness standards for all combat jobs across the military be gender neutral. These changes aim to formalize a process already in place for many military positions.

The memo, released Monday, stipulates that physical fitness requirements for combat arms roles such as special operations or infantry must be based solely on the operational demands of the occupation. These adaptations are part of an ongoing review initiated by Hegseth to align military standards with the complex nature of modern warfare.

Hegseth, who previously criticized combat job standards as being biased, now challenges each military service to reassess and solidify the roles considered as combat arms. The order gives military leaders 60 days to propose changes, with an interim report due in 30 days.

