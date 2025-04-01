Taiwan Condemns China's Military Exercises
Taiwan's presidential office denounced China's military activities, labeling Beijing a 'troublemaker' on the global stage. Taiwan remains assured in its capability to uphold national sovereignty and ensure citizen safety, according to spokesperson Karen Kuo.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's presidential office issued a strong condemnation against China's recent military drills, calling out Beijing as a 'troublemaker' recognized by the international community. This bold statement underscores the growing tension between the two regions.
In light of the escalating situation, Taiwan's presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo reaffirmed the island's confidence and readiness to defend its national sovereignty. Despite China's aggressive posturing, Taiwan asserts its capability to protect its citizens and secure its territory.
The international community watches closely as Taiwan positions itself firmly against China, raising concerns over regional security and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chagos Islanders Challenge UK-Mauritius Sovereignty Deal in Court
North Korea Condemns U.S. Strikes on Yemen: A Violation of Sovereignty
Canada Bolsters Arctic Sovereignty with Billion-Dollar Radar Deal
Mali and Neighbors Exit Francophone Alliance Amid Sovereignty Concerns
Canada's Arctic Assertion: Carney's Strategic Sovereignty Push