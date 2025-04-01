Taiwan's presidential office issued a strong condemnation against China's recent military drills, calling out Beijing as a 'troublemaker' recognized by the international community. This bold statement underscores the growing tension between the two regions.

In light of the escalating situation, Taiwan's presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo reaffirmed the island's confidence and readiness to defend its national sovereignty. Despite China's aggressive posturing, Taiwan asserts its capability to protect its citizens and secure its territory.

The international community watches closely as Taiwan positions itself firmly against China, raising concerns over regional security and stability.

