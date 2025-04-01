China's Intensified Military Exercises Around Taiwan
China's Coast Guard and military announced joint patrols and exercises around Taiwan involving multiple fleets and forces. The actions are meant as a warning against Taiwanese independence, with China's military issuing strong rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te.
In a recent escalation, China's Coast Guard carried out law enforcement patrols around the island of Taiwan utilizing multiple coast guard fleets, according to an official statement.
On Tuesday, China's military announced the commencement of joint military exercises involving its army, navy, and rocket forces in the vicinity of Taiwan. The exercises are intended as a firm warning against any moves toward Taiwanese independence.
The Chinese military issued a statement condemning Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te, branding him a "parasite," as tensions continue to rise in the region.
