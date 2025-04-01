China's Intensified Military Exercises Around Taiwan

In a recent escalation, China's Coast Guard carried out law enforcement patrols around the island of Taiwan utilizing multiple coast guard fleets, according to an official statement.

On Tuesday, China's military announced the commencement of joint military exercises involving its army, navy, and rocket forces in the vicinity of Taiwan. The exercises are intended as a firm warning against any moves toward Taiwanese independence.

The Chinese military issued a statement condemning Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te, branding him a "parasite," as tensions continue to rise in the region.

