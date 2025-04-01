Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Reignites Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire
An Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in three deaths and seven injuries, further straining a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The attack targeted a Hezbollah militant, heightening concerns over compliance with the November truce's terms, as both sides blame each other for breaches.
BEIRUT, April 1 (Reuters) - In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in the deaths of at least three people and injuries to seven others, according to Lebanese health officials. The bombardment further tests the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
The Israeli military reported that the strike aimed at a Hezbollah militant suspected of aiding Hamas operatives. The attack caused substantial damage to a building in the Dahiyeh area, a known Hezbollah stronghold. Witnesses noted the lack of prior evacuation warnings, leading to a chaotic scene as families sought refuge elsewhere in the city.
With the ceasefire appearing increasingly precarious, accusations continue to fly between Israel and Hezbollah over non-compliance. This recent clash highlights the delicate nature of the U.S.-brokered truce, as regional tensions remain high amid ongoing conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
