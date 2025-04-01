Court Orders Forfeiture of Tiger Memon's Properties to Government

A special court has mandated the transfer of 14 properties owned by Tiger Memon to the central government, fingering him as a key figure in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. These properties, long managed by the Bombay High Court, include significant properties in various Mumbai locations.

The process is enacted under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, following the non-response by Memon's family to court notices. The court has set aside previous attachment orders to effectuate the transfer.

Dawood Ibrahim allegedly orchestrated the 1993 bombings with Memon, among others, supposedly with ISI backing. Memon and accomplice Ibrahim remain wanted, while Yakub Memon faced conviction and execution in 2015.

