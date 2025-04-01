Left Menu

Court Orders Forfeiture of Tiger Memon's Properties to Government

A special court has ruled that 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, involved in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, are to be handed to the government. Previously held by the Bombay High Court, these properties include flats, offices, and shops in Mumbai, now free from encumbrances under the SAFEM (FOP) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:27 IST
  • India

A special court has mandated the transfer of 14 properties owned by Tiger Memon to the central government, fingering him as a key figure in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. These properties, long managed by the Bombay High Court, include significant properties in various Mumbai locations.

The process is enacted under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, following the non-response by Memon's family to court notices. The court has set aside previous attachment orders to effectuate the transfer.

Dawood Ibrahim allegedly orchestrated the 1993 bombings with Memon, among others, supposedly with ISI backing. Memon and accomplice Ibrahim remain wanted, while Yakub Memon faced conviction and execution in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

