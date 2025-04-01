Left Menu

Intense Manhunt: Forests of Kathua Turned Warzone Against Terror

Security forces in Kathua are conducting a multi-agency operation to locate three terrorists in a forested area. The search, intensified with aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs, stems from a gunfire exchange last night. Six individuals, suspected of aiding the terrorists, have been detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense manhunt is underway in the forested area of Panjthirthi-Barota in Kathua to track down three terrorists following a confrontation with security forces. The operation resumed Tuesday with multiple agencies coordinating efforts to tighten the net around the suspects.

The pursuit is a continuation of a confrontation initiated in March, when terrorists had an initial face-off with security forces near the International Border. The terrorists managed to evade capture but have been actively pursued since. The regional security forces, leveraging aerial surveillance and canine units, are persisting with a vigorous manhunt.

Officials have detained six people, including women, suspected of supporting the terrorists. This detainment stems from allegations that these individuals facilitated the fugitives. The broader security operations underscore the ongoing challenges posed by terrorist networks in the region, highlighting the need for cohesive agency collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

