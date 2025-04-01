Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Jama Masjid Whitewashing Directive
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order for the Archaeological Survey of India to whitewash the Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The High Court had directed the whitewashing to be completed within a week, with costs borne by the Masjid Committee.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a petition against an order from the Allahabad High Court, directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to whitewash the historic Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.
The High Court had mandated the ASI to finish the whitewashing process within a week, cautioning against the use of additional lighting that could harm the mosque.
The financial responsibility for the whitewashing was assigned to the Masjid Committee, which is to be reimbursed following the completion of the work.
