Shocking Incident: German Tourist Alleges Assault in Hyderabad

A German tourist's visit to Hyderabad took a tragic turn after she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a car driver who offered her a ride. The 22-year-old had come to the city with a compatriot to meet a friend, but an unexpected sequence of events has overshadowed the trip.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the driver allegedly raped her in the vehicle's back seat on Monday evening. The victim has since undergone a medical examination, and authorities have registered a case.

Police have apprehended and questioned the driver, continuing their investigation into the incident that has rattled the city. The event raises significant concerns about tourist safety and the responsibilities of local transport services.

(With inputs from agencies.)