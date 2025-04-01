Chinese Military Executes Comprehensive Drills Near Taiwan

The Eastern Theatre of the Chinese People's Liberation Army announced it conducted a series of drills on Tuesday in the waters surrounding Taiwan. The exercises took place to the north, south, and east of the island.

The military operation included coordinated formations of vessels and aircraft, working in tandem with conventional missile troops and long-range rocket systems. The drills focused on air interception, maritime target assault, and ground strike operations.

The maneuvers were part of a broader strategy to practice joint blockade and control in the strategically critical waters around Taiwan, demonstrating advanced military capabilities and readiness.

