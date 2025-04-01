Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Police Shootout
Three cattle smugglers were apprehended following a police encounter, leading to two sustaining injuries. This happened after police retaliated against gunfire when they intercepted the smugglers near the Kathina river. The police recovered weapons and butchering tools from the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Three alleged cattle smugglers were taken into custody following a dramatic shootout with police officers in Nigohi on Monday night.
The suspects, Naseem, Salman, and Afzal, all from Talgaon, attempted to flee when confronted but were ultimately caught, with two of them sustaining injuries during the exchange of fire.
Officers retrieved two country-made pistols, a car, and butchering equipment from the scene. Two additional suspects are still at large, with police continuing their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
Temple Attack Suspect Killed in Amritsar Shootout
Delhi Police Nab Notorious Associate of Neeraj Bawana Gang in High-Stakes Shootout
Tribal Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh Over Killing in Naxalite Encounter
Assembly Walkout over Tribal Encounter Sparks Demand for Justice