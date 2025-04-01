Left Menu

Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Police Shootout

Three cattle smugglers were apprehended following a police encounter, leading to two sustaining injuries. This happened after police retaliated against gunfire when they intercepted the smugglers near the Kathina river. The police recovered weapons and butchering tools from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:21 IST
Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Police Shootout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three alleged cattle smugglers were taken into custody following a dramatic shootout with police officers in Nigohi on Monday night.

The suspects, Naseem, Salman, and Afzal, all from Talgaon, attempted to flee when confronted but were ultimately caught, with two of them sustaining injuries during the exchange of fire.

Officers retrieved two country-made pistols, a car, and butchering equipment from the scene. Two additional suspects are still at large, with police continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025