Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Police Shootout

Three alleged cattle smugglers were taken into custody following a dramatic shootout with police officers in Nigohi on Monday night.

The suspects, Naseem, Salman, and Afzal, all from Talgaon, attempted to flee when confronted but were ultimately caught, with two of them sustaining injuries during the exchange of fire.

Officers retrieved two country-made pistols, a car, and butchering equipment from the scene. Two additional suspects are still at large, with police continuing their investigation.

