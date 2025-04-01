Fiery Debates and Opposition Walkouts: The Waqf Amendment Bill Drama in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha is set for heated debates over the Waqf amendment bill, facing strong opposition resistance. After an eight-hour proposed discussion, Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond. Opposition claims the bill is unconstitutional and see it as against Muslim community interests. The session will conclude on April 4.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Sparks are primed to ignite in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the Waqf amendment bill enters the floor for consideration and potential passage, facing fierce opposition backlash.
Minorities Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, will engage in the debate following eight hours of rigorous discussion and potentially seek House approval.
Amidst a meeting marked by fiery exchanges within the business advisory committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, the agenda, initially proposed to pass through a joint House committee, was contested over debate time by the opposition, leading to a dramatic walkout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- amendment
- bill
- Lok Sabha
- opposition
- debate
- Kiren Rijiju
- Muslim
- controversy
- law
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debate Over Duplicate Voter IDs: At the Heart of Democracy
Pope's Health, Republican Budget Debates, and Iraq's Massive Drug Seizure
BJP's Khandelwal Criticizes Opposition's View on Modi's Podcast
Owaisi Leads Opposition to Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at Jantar Mantar Protest
Railways in Crisis: Opposition Blasts Government Over 'Failed Budget'