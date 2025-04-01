Left Menu

Lawyers Boycott Calcutta High Court Over Judge's Transfer

The Bar Association and the Bar Library Club boycotted Calcutta High Court proceedings to protest the transfer recommendation of a judge from Delhi High Court. They expressed concerns through a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, showcasing their reservation about the Supreme Court Collegium's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:01 IST
Lawyers Boycott Calcutta High Court Over Judge's Transfer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move demonstrating their dissent, the Bar Association and the Bar Library Club have boycotted proceedings at the Calcutta High Court. The protest comes in response to a transfer recommendation involving a judge from the Delhi High Court.

The two prominent lawyer associations have shown their disapproval of the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer the judge to the Calcutta jurisdiction.

The associations conveyed their dissatisfaction through a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, outlining their concerns regarding the suggested transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025