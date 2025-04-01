Lawyers Boycott Calcutta High Court Over Judge's Transfer

In a significant move demonstrating their dissent, the Bar Association and the Bar Library Club have boycotted proceedings at the Calcutta High Court. The protest comes in response to a transfer recommendation involving a judge from the Delhi High Court.

The two prominent lawyer associations have shown their disapproval of the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer the judge to the Calcutta jurisdiction.

The associations conveyed their dissatisfaction through a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, outlining their concerns regarding the suggested transfer.

