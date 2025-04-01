Lawyers Boycott Calcutta High Court Over Judge's Transfer
The Bar Association and the Bar Library Club boycotted Calcutta High Court proceedings to protest the transfer recommendation of a judge from Delhi High Court. They expressed concerns through a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, showcasing their reservation about the Supreme Court Collegium's decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move demonstrating their dissent, the Bar Association and the Bar Library Club have boycotted proceedings at the Calcutta High Court. The protest comes in response to a transfer recommendation involving a judge from the Delhi High Court.
The two prominent lawyer associations have shown their disapproval of the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer the judge to the Calcutta jurisdiction.
The associations conveyed their dissatisfaction through a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, outlining their concerns regarding the suggested transfer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Highlights from Western India: Arrests, Celebrations, Tragedies, and Legal Proceedings
Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposes proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court.
We are not 'trash bin': Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposes transfer of Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma over cash discovery row AMK
Bar Associations Clash Over Supreme Court Judge's Historic Visit to Churachandpur
Judiciary in Question: Bar Associations Demand Judicial Transparency