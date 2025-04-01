President Murmu Lauds RBI’s 90-Year Legacy, Urges Continued Innovation for Viksit Bharat 2047

In a historic moment marking nine decades of India’s premier financial institution, President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the closing ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 90th anniversary commemoration at a grand event held in Mumbai today. Her presence added gravitas to the celebration of the central bank’s enduring legacy and its pivotal role in India’s economic transformation.

RBI: From Colonial India to a Global Economic Powerhouse

Addressing a distinguished gathering of policymakers, economists, banking professionals, and dignitaries, President Murmu traced the RBI’s remarkable journey from its inception during British colonial rule in 1935 to becoming the backbone of a resilient and modern Indian economy.

“The RBI has stood witness to India’s transformation — from the days of colonial poverty to an era where the nation is counted among the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies,” she said. “As the central bank, the RBI has been at the heart of India’s incredible growth story.”

The Invisible Guardian: RBI and the Trust of the Common Citizen

President Murmu emphasized that while the average Indian may not interact directly with the Reserve Bank, they are nevertheless impacted by its policies every day — from the currency they carry to the financial stability they rely on.

“A common man or woman may not walk into the RBI or know how it functions, but they see its name on every rupee note, and they experience the impact of its oversight in the reliability of their banks, the value of their money, and the safety of digital transactions,” she explained.

She added that the RBI’s most significant achievement in these ninety years has been the deep trust it has earned across generations — a trust rooted in its consistent delivery on its core mandate of maintaining price stability, promoting economic growth, and ensuring financial stability.

Adapting Through Decades of Change

The President praised the RBI for its ability to evolve and respond swiftly to India’s changing economic landscape. She acknowledged key moments in the country’s financial history where the RBI’s role was crucial — particularly during the liberalization of the 1990s, the global financial crises, and the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In each of these critical periods, the RBI acted not only as a regulator but also as a stabilizing force, guiding India through volatility and uncertainty with resilience,” she remarked. “Its capacity for innovation and adaptability has been commendable.”

Driving the Digital Revolution in Finance

Highlighting one of the most transformative chapters in India’s recent economic journey, President Murmu lauded the RBI for spearheading the digital payments revolution in the country. Through initiatives like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the RBI has enabled fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions that have touched the lives of millions, especially in rural and underserved areas.

“India today is a global leader in digital payments, and this achievement would not have been possible without the RBI’s foresight and commitment to modernizing the financial infrastructure,” she said. “Beyond enabling seamless payments, the RBI has nurtured a thriving fintech ecosystem, empowering startups and enhancing financial access.”

Looking Ahead: The Role of RBI in Building Viksit Bharat 2047

As India moves toward its centenary of independence, the President underscored the importance of building a future-ready financial system to support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 — a fully developed and inclusive India.

“The journey ahead will present new challenges — technological disruptions, climate finance needs, and increasingly interconnected global markets,” she cautioned. “But I have full confidence that with its commitment to stability, inclusivity, and innovation, the RBI will continue to be a pillar of strength for the nation.”

She stressed that the RBI’s responsibilities will become even more complex as it works to balance rapid innovation with risk mitigation, regulatory oversight with financial freedom, and national interest with global cooperation.

Conclusion: A Beacon of Stability and Progress

Concluding her address, President Murmu expressed gratitude and admiration for the generations of visionaries, economists, and financial experts who have served the institution over the decades. She called upon the RBI to continue building on its legacy — one marked by trust, resilience, and progress.

“As the guardian of India’s monetary and financial stability, the RBI will undoubtedly play a defining role in our journey toward prosperity and global leadership,” she said. “May it continue to inspire confidence, empower citizens, and guide the nation with wisdom and integrity for many more decades to come.”

The event served not only as a celebration of the past but also as a clarion call for future excellence — a moment to honor the RBI’s accomplishments and prepare for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.